Nearly eight hectares of greenfield at the Ridgeway have featured in Newport City Council’s Local Development Plan documents, published this October, as a candidate site for around 210 dwellings.

The Local Development Plan - or LDP - sets out areas which can be developed for housing in the future.

Opposition leader and Allt-yr-yn councillor Matthew Evans has urged people who live in the area to be forthcoming with their objections in order to “nip the idea in the bud”.

“It would be a huge change," Cllr Evans said. "At the moment, we have public footpaths, woodlands and people walking their dogs. It’s in an area of outstanding natural beauty and it gets visitors. It’s a greenfield site for a reason. Earlier this year, Ridgeway was ranked as the best place to live in the city for its local amenities, convenience, transport links and family-friendliness.

“I don’t want to scaremonger but I think it’s important people are aware. This place is precious to people across Newport. Once you lose it, you lose it forever," he said.

"Nobody’s going to knock down houses to turn it into green fields, are they?”

The same development plan includes submissions for between 8,000 and 10,000 new homes north of junction 23A of the M4, near Magor, and around 2,500 dwellings either side of Langstone Lane in Llanwern.

A public consultation on the Preferred Strategy stage opened on Wednesday, October 25 and concludes on Wednesday, December 20, with drop-in sessions at Newport Central Library and Civic Centre.

Documents can be viewed at the Library between 9am and 5.30pm Tuesday-Friday, or between 9am and 4pm on Saturdays, or at Newport Civic Centre between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday, but by appointment only.

But some have complained about the inaccessibility of these sessions, with one resident going as far as to say: “Any so called consultation would appear to be a farce.”

Cllr Evans suggests the sessions should move to the weekend and evenings, outside of normal working hours.

He said: “From the council’s point of view, they have to look at future plans. Do I also think we should all be concerned about increasing populations and use of greenbelt land? Yes, I think we should.

“While it’s a long process – and this is not a formal plan – I would strongly urge all residents to send objection emails or letters. It’s important that the council take this on board now and hopefully it can be nipped in the bud. Don’t take for granted it’s not going to happen.”

Any responses to the proposals must be received by the council by Wednesday, December 20. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/2s3m5t9y, email LDP.Consultation@newport.gov.uk, or call 01633 656656.