Bowen Investments has applied for a change of use for 11 Jackson Place to convert it into a house in multiple occupation.

HMOs typically have private, separate bedrooms for each resident, and communal facilities such as kitchens, bathrooms or living rooms.

They tend to be marketed to single adults, and most local authorities – including Newport City Council – place restrictions on how many HMOs can exist in each neighbourhood.

The application for 11 Jackson Place shows the HMO would be a four-storey property, and a flat rear dormer would be added to the existing terraced house.

Two rooflights would also be installed in the roof if the plans are approved.

According to those plans, the lower ground floor would include a kitchen, lounge and bike store.

Two bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, would be located on the ground floor of the property, along with an additional bike storage area.

The two upper floors would each contain two bedrooms with their own en-suite bathrooms.

A design statement, submitted by agents LRJ Planning on behalf of the applicant, claims the conversion of the property would not take the immediate neighbourhood above the 15 per cent cap on HMOs.

The design of the proposed HMO would “maintain the character and appearance of the area” and “there is no evidence to suggest that the use of the property as an HMO would have any impact on neighbour amenity”, the agents claim.

The application can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 23/1020.