For Emma Magrin and her two children, Jessica, 12, and Marcus, four, it wasn't supposed to be like this, especially with Marcus’ health woes.

Ms Magrin, 30, moved to Hunt Place in September 2019 and, despite being a little small for the three of them she made it a home.

However, in the last six months, a damp problem which has been unable to be resolved has caused havoc on the family and put young Marcus’ health further at risk.

Marcus was born with his skull fused together, as well as 12 fingers and toes.

When he was born, doctors had to do emergency surgery to keep him alive.

Now, Marcus’ health is under threat again as well as his sister's childhood.

The kids’ bedroom has terrible damp, with black mouldy spots round the edges of the window and in the ceiling.

In the bathroom it’s even worse, with the ceiling having caved in above the bath because of the damp.

Ms Magrin have lived with terrible damp for months (Image: Newsquest)

Marcus, 4, was born with 12 fingers and toes as well as a fused skull (Image: Newsquest)

Damp in the house is causing havoc for the family (Image: Newsquest)

When we went to see Ms Magrin she told us Marcus’ health is heading downhill once again with a terrible chesty cough he struggles to shake off.

For daughter Jessica, she struggles to sleep with the family staying in the same room and Marcus often coughing through the night.

The council has not been able to get on top of it since May (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Magrin described how “something has to give” as the council, which she rents the flat off for an eye-watering £400 a month, has dithered over getting on top of the repairs.

Even council leader Lis Burnett has been made aware of the damage and asked to be informed about the progress of the repairs.

The family all have to sleep in one room (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Magrin told us: “Something has got to give because nobody seems to be listening. I do not go anywhere. I do not have visitors anymore. My son’s chest has been horrendous.

“My daughter cannot sleep in her own room. She needs her own space.

“I have been off sick for three months with mental health issues, but now I have to go back to work to pay the rent.”

Cllr Burnett has been made aware of the issue (Image: Supplied)

As well as her kids health, Ms Magrin says her mental health has been affected too (Image: Newsquest)

Vale Council admitted they were aware of the issue and apologised to Ms Magrin for the delay and their inability to supply her and her two children with a suitable home.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the delay, caused by the fact this is a complex problem that stems from a nearby property.

“The reason for the leak needed to be identified and addressed before work could be undertaken in Ms Magrin’s flat, a process that took time because it involved liaising with neighbours.

“Work to stop the leak has now been completed so repairs can be carried out in Ms Magrin’s property.

“The council’s maintenance team will be in touch to arrange a convenient time to complete these.”

