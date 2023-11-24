At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, November 23, councillors debated the merits of the Single Transferable Vote (STV) electoral system, which is a type of proportional representation.

The Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 allows local authorities in Wales to choose STV as the type of electoral system to be used after 2027 instead of the current First Past the Post System.

But the process is a long one – following a consultation a special council meeting for a further debate would need to be held.

At this special meeting two thirds of councillors, which in Blaenau Gwent’s case would amount to 22 of 33, would need to vote in favour of STV.

All this would need to be done by a deadline of November 15, 2024, for the next election in 2027 to be held under STV.

Council leader, Labour’s Cllr Steve Thomas said that all councillors “had a free vote” on the issue.

This saw several members of the Labour group including cabinet members argue both for and against the proposal.

Deputy council leader Labour’s Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “Out of all of our electoral systems it’s probably the Westminster system (first past the post) that is crying out for reform.

“What we’re being asked is whether we want to consult or not.

“Asking the public for their views can only be a good thing.

“I’ve been contacted by residents in my ward (Llanhilleth) who asked me to vote for this, for them to be consulted and have their say.”

She added that she would be supporting the option to go to consultation.

Cllr Jules Gardner (Labour) said: “Proportional representation is a fairer democratic process than first past the post – there’s no doubt about that.

“Whether STV is the most effectual is another question altogether – but I feel it should be put out to the public.”

But many argued against allowing a consultation to take place.

Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour) said: “The money for the consultation would need to be found.”

She believed that funding for a consultation would have come from “cuts to directorates.”

Cllr Winnett said: “Our residents want to see our highways in better condition, less litter, children protected by Social Services, children having a good education.”

She also believed that the costs for holding an election would also go up.

Cllr Winnett said: “Now it’s one day of counting, this could become three days of counting so there’s (an extra) cost.

“I think it’s going to do more harm to democracy, and it will cost the public purse more.

“Are we going to put up council tax to pay for the extra expense of holding an election.”

“The electorate are not going to be happy about that.”

Cllr Winnett said that a supplementary voting system had been tried in the last three Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

“They found it doesn’t work and have gone to first past the post,” said Cllr Winnett.

Deputy leader of the Independent group Cllr Wayne Hodgins wanted to see the issue deferred to allow a working group of councillors to look into the detail of STV – including the costings.

Cllr Hodgins said: “We’re between a rock and a hard place, we need a third option asking if we want to spend resources on a consultation.

“We need to consult on whether we consult.”

A vote was held with 17 councillors voting against the consultation and nine in favour.