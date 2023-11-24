The proposed café, within the existing building at 160 Corporation Road, has required a planning application because the company intends to serve “passing trade”.

Documents from the transport operator, submitted to Newport City Council on Tuesday, November 14, says the company needs to “adapt the way they operate as a business and provide welfare services to staff during the day”.

The café would include 55 sq m of seating space, 10 sq m of kitchen space, a customer toilet and service area, accounting for less than one per cent per cent of the total building area.

It would be open from 6am to 6pm on weekdays and 6am to 3pm on Saturdays.

The design and access statement says: “The proposal will utilise an area that was used as a rest room and waiting room for the public MOT Bay. This service has proved to be unsuccessful and has been discontinued.

“As such this proposal is to change the use of the redundant space into A3 [food and drink] to maximise the commercial use and welfare provision of the building.”

The developers admit public customers would make the service “more financially viable” than if it were to only serve the 220 members of staff at the depot, though it will “primary target” the depot employees.

The creation of the café would see two more employees join in part-time roles.

The existing entrance will be used to access the café’s seating area directly from Corporation Road, with the service area, kitchen and toilet at the rear.

Newport council validated the application on Wednesday, November 22. A decision has not yet been made.