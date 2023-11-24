Funded by Welsh Government, the project aims to raise awareness of “red flag” behaviours in relationships by encouraging people to talk about their concerns with friends and seek sound advice from trusted sources.

With 150 senior Wales caps between them, the talented trio have taken the time out of international duty for a frank conversation about “hyper masculine” influencers and what men can do to help women feel safe.

The video release coincides with White Ribbon Day, Saturday, November 25, and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

During the conversation, Davies, who married his partner Emily last year and recently became a father, said: “The reason our relationship is so good is because we’re open with each other, we’re honest with each other and we have each other’s backs.

“Good communication is key, and I think it’s important that we also have this in the dressing room. I probably spend just as much time with my wife as I do with the boys in the football changing room.

“Creating those relationships is very important – being able to trust and being able to open yourself up to other people, to help you out – it’s a huge thing.”

Davies said his club, Tottenham Hotspur, have given players training to help women feel safe in public spaces.

“Even if it’s crossing the street away from the women to make her feel more comfortable – things like that, especially at night time, can have such a huge impact,” he said.

Reflecting on his cancer diagnosis two years ago, David Brooks said: “Living through it, I didn’t find it that mentally challenging. Obviously, it was physically demanding but Flora had to see me on a day-to-day basis, and she didn’t want to burden me so it took a toll on her.

“It just shows that what you’re going through can affect others too, and that communication was important to get her the help she needed through the process as well.

“I’ve also had to learn not to take work stuff home, for example if I’m not playing very well and in that but of a rut, not to take it home and take it out on someone around me.”

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, said: “We can only change the story for women and girls if men start reflecting on their own attitudes and behaviours and encouraging healthy expressions of masculinity from one another.

“The Sound campaign, along with Welsh footballers, have provided a brilliant example of what men can do to change cultures to end harmful behaviours, by challenging restrictive norms and giving each other space to have sound conversations.”

The full conversation between the players along with more relationship advice and support can be found at www.youtube.com/@soundcymru.