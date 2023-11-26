ADAM HARRIS, 29, of Cornbrook Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £705 in fines and compensation after he admitted assaulting PC Thomas Greenwood, PC Callum Bryant-Henry and PC Jack Herbert and causing criminal damage on August 12.

CERIAN DONOVAN, 31, of Somerton Park, Newport was banned from driving for 15 months and must pay £435 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 28.

EWEN JONES, 23, of Duffryn Terrace, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

REBECCA ELISE PARSONS, 28, of Bacon Place, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZARA PRICE, 37, of Darran Road, Abertillery must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A467 at Warm Turn on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

GRANT IAN WESTON-WESGATE, 43, of Lime Grove, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 14.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARK ROBBINS, 36, of Salisbury Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEE HULME, 37, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DEAN YEANDLE, 52, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 on May 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ANTHONY OLIVER, 57, of Tredegar Street, Cross Keys must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts, Newport on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA WALKLEY, 44, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts, Newport on May 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRANT FOSTER-WELLS, 23, of Trowbridge Green, Trowbridge, Cardiff was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood at High Cross, Newport on June 30.

He was banned from driving for two years and must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.