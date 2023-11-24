Stores and brands all over the UK are making the most of the occasion and have deals available all week.

From Amazon and eBay to Argos and Curry's and everywhere in between, it seems like everyone has some kind of Black Friday deal going on.

Whether you are after an air-fryer or a new TV or something simple like some new perfume, there is a deal to suit everyone's needs, that could save you hundreds of pounds.

While some shoppers love spending hours scrolling on their phone through Black Friday deal after Black Friday deal, for others it can be quite daunting and it can be hard to know where to start.

Well don't worry, I have you covered.

I've had a look online for you and rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals available in 2023, to save you time and most importantly money.

The best Black Friday deals in 2023 (according to me)

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer - 3.8 L (Amazon)

Save £70 on this Ninja Air Fryer on Amazon. (Image: Amazon)

Was: £149.99 | Black Friday price: £79 (saving of £70.99)

Air fryers have been arguably the most highly sought-after kitchen appliance in the last few years.

Home chefs are always on the lookout for a bargain when it comes to the popular kitchen appliance so much so people have queued up outside stores and online in an attempt to get their hands on cheap air fryers.

Ninja has proven a popular brand when it comes to, not just air fryers, but a variety of kitchen items.

Now, as part of Amazon's Black Friday Deals, they have a 3.8L Ninja Air Fryer on sale for just £79, down from nearly £150.

Anytime you can find a Ninja Air Fryer under £100 it's worth a look.

Product includes: Ninja Air Fryer, 3.8L, Non-stick, dishwasher-safe 3.8L Basket & Crisper Plate. Chef-Created Recipe Guide. Weight: 4.4kg. Colour: Grey/Black.

The 3.8L Ninja Air Fryer can be found on Amazon.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis also recommends the Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer (9.5L) which is on sale on Amazon for £179.99, down from £269.99.

Mr Lewis said: "This is the cheapest ever price at Amazon. The last cheapest was £210 in November 2022."

Beats Studio3 headphones (Argos)

Was: £299 | Back Friday price: £99 (saving of £200)

For me, this is arguably one of the best Black Friday deals you'll find in 2023.

It's hard to go past a saving of £200 for a high-quality product like Beats Headphones.

These Beats Studio3 headphones are available now at Argos for just £99 as part of the Black Friday sales.

They are wireless, come with noise-cancelling capabilities, base control and a microphone so you can make calls - and that's just to name a few.

Product includes: Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, Carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide, and Warranty Card.

You can find this bargain on the Argos website here.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush (Boots)

You can save £100 on this Oral-B electric toothbrush at Boots. (Image: Boots)

Was: £160 | Black Friday price: £60

I have done these kinds of best deal round-ups before (most recently for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) and one bargain I love to see is an electric toothbrush.

Whether it's because I pride myself on keeping my own teeth in tip-top shape (I've had it all - plates, braces, retainers - so got to keep it up) or not, there always seems to be some great deals when it comes to electric toothbrushes.

Usually, they are not cheap, and some people wouldn't like to spend over £100 on a toothbrush.

But electric toothbrushes are worth it, and now during the Black Friday deals you can pick ones up for well under £100.

Boots has the Oral-B Electric Toothbrush (with travel case) for just £60, a saving of £100.

If you need a new toothbrush or you are considering upgrading to an electric version, now is a great time to do it.

See the Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deal on the Boots website here.

Hisense 55A6KTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa (Curry's)

Was: £329 | Black Friday price: £579 (saving of £250)

Curry's has some fantastic Black Friday deals in 2023.

If you have the money and are looking for a sizeable TV, you can get £1000 off

But for those looking for something a little more affordable, still getting a few hundred pounds off, look no further than this Hisense 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV.

It's a great size, well-known brand and boasts crisp 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, which Curry's said will give buyers the "cinema experience" from the comfort of their sofa.

You can find this deal on the Curry's website.

Paco Rabanne Lady Million - 50ml (Boots)

You could save £30 on a 50ml bottle of Lady Million perfume at Boots. (Image: Boots)

Was: £78 | NBlack Friday price: £48 (saving of £30)

Perfume and aftershaves are not a cheap commodity in this day and age.

For a decent-sized bottle of Eau de Parfum you are looking at spending over £50, £60 for the big-name brands.

If you are nearly out or looking to stock up on your favourite fragrance, now might be the time to visit Boots (they also make a good Christmas gift).

If you visit the Boots website you will find several deals on perfumes and aftershaves including on Paco Rabanne's Million and Lady Million.

On Lady Million you can save yourself £30 for a 50ml bottle and get it just under £50 (well worth a look if you ask me).

You can see the Paco Rabanne Lady Million and other fragrance deals by heading to the Boots website.