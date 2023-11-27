CHLOE DAVIES, 23, of Clos Gronw, Blackwood must pay £125 in a fine and costs after she admitted being drunk and disorderly at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran on September 13.

SOPHIE LOCK, 18, of The Courtlands, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £205 in a fine and costs after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Llandowlais Street, Oakfield on October 28.

GARETH SUMMERILL, 51, of Aspen Avenue, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Newport Road on July 15.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHARLOTTE WHITTINGTON, 26, of Aneurin Avenue, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Abertillery on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KARLY SILCOX, 32, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PORSCHA SCOTLAND, 53, of Old Ross Road, Llanvetherine, Monmouthshire must pay £1,000 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and speeding at 25mph in a 20mph zone on Hereford Road, Abergavenny on July 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JAMES DAVIES, 77, of The Walk, Blaina must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 on May 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAURA VAUGHAN, 53, of Monnow Street, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUHAMMAD ZAID MUGHAL, 46, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt on April 25.

KENNETH PAUL DAVIES, 55, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £105 in a fine and costs for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEVIN THOMAS YOUNG, 55, of Grays Gardens, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt on Alexandra Road, Newport on April 29.

STEPHEN WOODHOUSE, 32, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny must pay £388 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on the M4 motorway in Newport on August 1 when its condition, namely an insecure load, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE KENNETH GRAY, 51, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £105 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool on May 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.