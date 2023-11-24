A WOMAN stole money from two of the UK’s most loved charities.

Between November 20, 2021, and November 30, 2022, Jessica Marks stole a sum of money raised for Marie Curie in relation to a fundraising event held at Cadoxton Conservative Club on November 20, 2021.

Marks, 35, also stole a sum of money from another charity fundraiser this time for Macmillan Cancer Support held at Barry Rugby Club on November 19, 2022.

The offences were said to have taken place between November 19, 2022, and April 17, 2023.

Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support provide vital support and provision in cancer care.

Marks, of Barry’s Gilbert Street, pleaded guilty to two charges of 'theft from the person of another' at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 19.

She was released on bail and will be sentenced at the court this month subject to a pre-sentence report.