Henry Danter wants to build a caravan site on land he owns at Hayes Road providing holiday accommodation for a potential 600 people.

However, the plans, which have not yet been submitted to the Vale Council’s planning department, have split opinion due to their location between Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice and Beechwood College on the picturesque Sully coastline.

Mr Danter insists the development will be good for Barry, bringing jobs, investment and people to the town.

However, many are concerned with its proximity to Tŷ Hafan.

Henry Danter wants to meet the public over his caravan park ambitions (Image: Newsquest)

The hospice itself has said since the very beginning it strongly opposes the plans over concerns about the tranquillity and care of its patients.

Tŷ Hafan, along with Barry Town Council, has already lodged an official objection to Mr Danter’s initial plans to place storage containers there.

Previously, Tŷ Hafan has said they will not support development on the site.

“We will oppose the development of any holiday park, or such amenities, on the land immediately next door,” a spokesperson previously said.

“This is because of the inevitable disruption to the tranquillity of our hospice site, where many children and families are facing, or coming to terms with, unimaginable loss.”

Ty Hafan is concerned about the location of the site in relation to their hospice (Image: Google Maps)

Henry Danter wants to build a caravan park on land he owns at Hayes Road (Image: Vilis Paul Kuksa)

There has been issues on the site in the past.

In March, Vale Council issued a stop notice on any development on the site over concern for nesting birds.

And Mr Danter and the Vale Council have also clashed on plans to host a free fireworks display in the town.

Mr Danter wanted to host a fireworks show for the people of Barry on October 28, however, Vale Council, along with emergency service officials strongly advised against it.

In the end, Mr Danter’s organisation decided not to hold the event.

Mr Danter has lodged plans for storage containers to be placed on the site, which is still to be decided (Image: Supplied)

Mr Danter plans to hold a meeting at his Beach Hut Bar, on Friars Road, on December 1 (Image: Newsquest)

On his ambitions for Hayes Road, Mr Danter insists it will be good for the area.

“This won’t just be good for Barry, it will be good for all of Wales,” said Mr Danter.

“Concerns about noise and trouble are currently unfounded.

“I want to improve the land there and I am willing to sink millions of pounds into the project to make it a success.”

Mr Danter’s public meeting over the caravan park plans is to be hosted at his Beach Hut Bar, on Friars Road, Friday, December 1, with the meeting starting at 11am and set to run until 1pm.