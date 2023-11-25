Owned by former Argus editor Nicole Garnon, the gallery and shop will mark the occasion by once again taking part in the annual Art on the Hill festival.

“When we opened our doors a year ago we were lucky to be part of Art on the Hill, which gave us a great launch event,” said the mother-of-two.

“What better way to celebrate being here one year on by taking part again.”

The last 12 months has seen the gallery become part of the artistic fabric of Newport. It has hosted no fewer than nine exhibitions, displayed the work of dozens of artists, jewellers, ceramicists, woodturners and more.

Nicole Garnon of Gallery 57, Newport

It has also hosted numerous workshops and classes and taken part in events like the Big Splash, with free arty activities for children, and the food festival in Newport.

“Many of the artists and makers featured in the gallery agreed to come in a year ago when they didn’t really know anything about me. I was constantly amazed at how willing they were to help get this venture off the ground.

“They have been a fantastic support to me over the last 12 months, always willing to lend a hand or offer a kind word and I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Since then the gallery’s list of artists has grown and grown and now includes people from across south east Wales and further afield.

Like all retail businesses, Gallery 57 has experienced some tricky times over the past year but Ms Garnon paid tribute to the growing band of loyal customers who are regular visitors and who have helped keep the business going.

On display at Gallery 57, Newport

“Things have been a bit tough at times and of course there are some decisions I would now have taken differently. It has been a huge learning experience for me but the response from customers, artists and makers has blown me away.

“Whenever I hold an event or launch a new project, many of them come along to lend their support in so many ways. Some volunteer to help out on the day, others come in to make sure everything gets set up on time and others just help with publicity and delivering leaflets, it is all appreciated.”

Ms Garnon, who also celebrates turning 60 at the weekend, added that she has also enjoyed great support from the wider artistic community in Newport and from other local businesses.

“They are too numerous to list here but the business community in Newport is a group of fantastic individuals all trying to do their bit as well as helping each other.

“There is a thriving and incredibly creative art network stretching right across the city of Newport, which doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves but which is definitely worth celebrating. I am trying to help do that. If I can help support other artists and organisations then I will.”

On display at Gallery 57

The gallery already has a packed and exciting exhibition diary for the next 12 months, a list of artists wanting to feature in the gallery and several workshops and classes in the pipeline for 2024.

“I can’t quite believe we have been here a year already. It has been a real rollercoaster but I have made some great friends along the way and met some incredibly inspirational artists and makers. Newport has a lot to shout about.”

This weekend’s Art On The Hill event in Gallery 57 consists of two exhibitions. Upstairs the gallery is featuring the work of Newport artist Andrew Phillips whose work can be seen at andrewvphillips.co.uk

Downstairs the main gallery space, in conjunction with publishers TheThree Imposters, has been turned over to three artists under the heading Arthur Machen Illustrated.

The works by Jon Langford, Pete Williams and John Selway have all featured in books by Arthur Machen.

On display at Gallery 57

On Saturday, November 25, poet and writer Catherine Fisher will be in the gallery at 10.30am to talk on Arthur Machen’s The Great God Pan. At 12.30pm Pete Williams will be talking about his artwork, and at 2.30pm poet Goff Morgan will read one of Arthur Machen’s short stories.

Follow Gallery 57 on Facebook and Instagram for more information on this exhibition and other upcoming events.

The gallery can be found on Upper Dock Street, between the Mercure Hotel and the 222 coffee shop. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.