If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Bat, two year old, female, Pomeranian - in foster in Somerset. Bat is nervous girl who is overwhelmed to be at the rescue and runs away from us. She will need a home with at least one other kind, confident resident dog she can snuggle next to and copy around the house. Bat has never lived in a home before so she will need understanding adopters. With TLC in a calm environment Bat will come out of her shell and realise how good it feels to be loved.

Porche, two years old, female, Lurcher. Porche was saved from the pound. She is a very playful and energetic girl. She is looking for a home as an only dog where her adopters are around most of the time and she would also be best suited to a home with adopters who have experience with lurchers or similar breeds. She has an old injury with some muscle wastage from her shoulder down but this doesn't hold her back at all. She can walk on a lead and is going to love going on lots of lovely walks with her forever family.

Navy, one year old, male, Bernadoodle. Navy is the sweetest soul you could wish to meet! He can be a little timid initially but once he knows you he is a very affectionate wonderful boy. Navy can live with dog savvy older children. Navy would be best as an only dog. Navy already walks well on a lead.

Joshua, seven years old, male, Terrier. Joshua is a happy, active boy who just wants a family of his very own. He can be the only dog in the home or he can happily live with other dogs. He has never lived in a home before so he will need understanding adopters that can help him settle in and learn about house training.

Heidi, one year old, female, Cocker Spaniel - in foster in Somerset. Heidi is a beautiful dinky girl who is timid but quickly becoming quite inquisitive. In time Heidi will start to realise how good it feels to be loved and in a calm and quiet adult-only home with at least one kind resident dog. Heidi has never lived in a home before and so this will be quite scary at first as she learns about home life and new skills like house training and how to walk on a lead.