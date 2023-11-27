Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Roman Luca Reed was born on October 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. His parents are Morgan McCarthy and Dafydd Reed, of Sebastopol, and his big sister is Sophie Reed, five.

Darla Florence Wilkins was born on November 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Her parents are Georgia Fry And Sam Wilkins, of Newport, and her big brother is Ruben, two.

Azayliah May Gulliford was born on October 7, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb14oz. Her parents are Kylie Surridge and Michael Gulliford, of Trevethin, and her siblings are Aneira, 15, Macsen, 13, Amayah, three, and Aaliyah, one. Picture by Kath Evans Photography.

Hugo Joel Thomas was born on October 1, 2023, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Danielle Vaughan and Joel Thomas, of Ebbw Vale, and his sibling is Ayla, three.

Theo Ellis Williams was born on September 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. His parents are Jade Lewis and Ellis Williams, of Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, and his big sister is Mia, six.