Kevin Davies, 39, who has a history of violence, punched Michael Barraclough twice in the face on St Mary Street in Cardiff at 4.30am in the morning.

The defendant, a doorman at For Your Eyes Only, assaulted his victim after he’d been to an Ed Sheeran concert with his girlfriend at the Principality Stadium.

Davies, from Blaenavon, was convicted by a jury of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and told the police he hit Mr Barraclough in self-defence in a “pre-emptive strike”.

MORE NEWS: Man fractured skull of new dad celebrating birth of his baby daughter

The defendant said he had stepped in to protect the complainant’s then girlfriend Karina Tufft claiming the victim was being “aggressive” to her.

Jurors were told the couple had argued walking down St Mary Street while looking for food after going out drinking in Cardiff city centre following the gig.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, played CCTV footage of the incident, which took place near Taco Bell at around 4.30am on May 29, 2022.

He told the jury: “It shows the defendant approaching the complainant and delivering a blindside punch to the right side of his face.

“That punch immediately and forcefully sends the complainant to the floor.

“But that wasn't the end of the incident.

“As the complainant makes his way to his feet, he walks towards the defendant pointing at him, as you may think understandable as he had just been punched out of the blue by someone.

“At this point the defendant grabbed the complainant’s T-shirt close to his collar with both fists and swung him around and he delivered another forceful punch, this time to the left side of the complainant's face.”

Mr Barraclough admitted he was “very intoxicated” that night.

Davies was jailed for 44 months in 2007 for violent disorder and has previous convictions for domestic violence, assaulting police officers and drug driving.

Sol Hartley representing him said: “The defendant will never work as a doorman again.

“He will lose the job he enjoyed.”

His barrister added his client looks after his 17-year-old son.

Davies, of Ty Mynydd Close, was jailed for 12 months but Recorder Sean Bradley suspended the sentence for 18 months after saying the defendant poses a low risk of reoffending.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £987 – £800 in compensation to Mr Barraclough and a £187 surcharge.