GWENT Police has issued an appeal to find a man from Blackwood after he breached his licence conditions.
Allen Bowden, 50, was released from prison on Tuesday, November 7, but has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
He was originally sentenced to four months and 18 days for theft at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 30.
Gwent Police have said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300391798.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
