The jolly man will be making his way around areas on his sleigh in Newport to spread some festive cheer.

His first appearance will be at Glan Llyn, Langstone, Maplewood and old Chepstow Road on Friday, December 1, at 7 pm.

Here are the other dates he will be out and about visiting areas in Newport.

Friday, December 8

The next stop on his list is the Gaer – He will be visiting Cae Perllan Road at 7pm before making his way to Melford Road, Burnfort Road, Gaer Road and finally Shakespeare Crescent.

Saturday, December 9

Saturday is his last visit of the week; he will be making his way to the Ringland at 7pm before moving to Ringland Circle and Hendre Farm Drive.

Saturday, December 15

After a week's break, Santa will visit St Julians at 7pm – he will be making his way to Christchurch Road, Nr Beechwood Park, Norfolk Road, St Julians Road, Firbank Ave, Beaufort Road, Burton Road and Rembrandt Way.

Sunday, December 16

Santa’s last stop on his sleigh will be Rogerstone at 7pm, stopping at Jubilee Park.

Instead of stopping his sleigh, Santa is operating a space, wave and donate policy and will be travelling past your door urging people to wave and make as much noise as possible.