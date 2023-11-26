Sophie Griffiths has found that people avoid her German Shepherd in the street for fear of being attacked.

She first brought 2-year-old German Shepherd Ghost home as a puppy in July 2022, as a birthday present to herself.

She said: “I always wanted a German Shepherd and as soon as I laid eyes on Ghost, I fell in love with him. I knew he was the dog for me, especially when he did that famous German Shepherd head tilt when I spoke to him.”

People loved to pet Ghost as a puppy, but things have since changed (Image: Sophie Griffiths)Originally, people would constantly stop to pet him and make sweet comments, however as he grew into an adult, there was a distinct change in the way people reacted to him.

Ms Griffiths has recalled a number of occasions since Ghost turned eight months old where families have pulled their children away from Ghost or crossed the street to avoid him for fear of being bitten or attacked.

There have been comments made such as “if you don’t listen that dog will attack you” or “you mustn’t go near that breed of dog” to young children.

“It breaks my heart people use my dog to scare their children into being good, as Ghost has always been around children,” she said.

Ghost is a crucial member of the family, beloved by adults and children alike (Image: Sophie Griffiths)

“He’s even my eight-year-old niece’s best friend, like her magnet when she comes round. He just loves kids and has always been really great with them.”

As a puppy, Ghost was fully trained, including being kept in a crate as he was a ‘chewer’, which made all the difference to his behaviour as he grew.

There have been instances where strangers have told Ms Griffiths to muzzle Ghost and expressed a view that “the dog shouldn’t be out in public”.

She says Ghost has never attacked anyone or shown any kind of violent behaviour towards children or adults and feels that people are making their children frightened of big dog breeds such as the German Shepherd unnecessarily.

“He can be really vocal when at home of the door or people entering if he doesn't know too well, and of course to tell me his shadow is chasing him around the garden, or that the wind is blowing,” she explained.

“Just because he is a big dog, there is no need to be scared of him when we are out walking. He’s the biggest, softest fluff-ball I know.”

Ghost is most comfortable at home with his humans under a blanket (Image: Sophie Griffiths)The family have also noticed numerous other German Shepherd owners have been experiencing similar reactions to their beloved pets.

Ms Griffiths added: "It breaks my heart that some people are scaring kids about the German Shepherd breed maybe without realising.

"As long as people ask to pet a dog before walking straight up to them then there's no reason to be scared of a dog, as the owner will tell you yes or no. Any owner will know how their dog is going to react.”