Charles Hambley, 28, wrote off their vehicle after blaming a disabled mother carrying her 13-year-old daughter for cutting him up in Cwmbran.

He collided with them to avoid hitting oncoming traffic head-on on the A4041 on Cwmbran Drive during the dangerous manoeuvre.

Hambley then called 999 after the crash and accused the woman of chasing him and causing the smash.

The defendant ended up implicating himself when he voluntarily supplied the police with the dashcam footage from his Mitsubishi SUV which ended up being used to prosecute him.

Georgina Buckley, prosecuting, played the recording during Hambley’s sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court after he’d pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the day of his trial.

It showed him repeatedly beeping his horn and using a “volley” of swear words before he crashed into the mum and daughter.

He had admitted careless driving after initially denying the more serious charge of dangerous driving.

The incident happened at 12.45pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The complainant said in a victim impact statement that she and her family were £5,500 out of pocket after being forced to take taxis while without a vehicle, having to pay an excess and having to buy a new car.

She also complained of having suffered “a whiplash-type injury”.

It was said in mitigation that Hambley has no previous convictions.

The defendant has “an autistic nature”, doesn’t work but receives a carer’s allowance for looking after his elderly grandparents.

The judge, Recorder Simon Rees, told Hambley: “It was fortunate to some extent that you did collide with your victim as the alternative might have been a head on collision with oncoming traffic.

“It was a manoeuvre which inevitably exposed your fellow road users to an extremely high level of danger.

“You then telephoned the police and said that you were being pursued and indeed blamed the victim for this offence – that is an aggravating feature.

“I also note that there were passengers in the other vehicle, not least children.”

Recorder Rees added: “A car is a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands.

“You did this in a moment of a complete loss of control.”

Hambley was jailed for 30 weeks but the sentence was suspended for two years because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for two years.

The defendant, of Ffairfach, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire must sit an extended driving test if he wants to regain his driving licence.

Hambley must also give the woman £250 in compensation and pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales