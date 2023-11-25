WITH the end of National Pizza week getting closer, the votes are in.
Earlier in the week, the South Wales Argus asked its Facebook followers to cast their votes on the best pizza place in South Wales.
Here are some of the suggestions along with Facebook votes, backed up by positive reviews.
Here are the top five pizza places in South Wales as voted by the South Wales Argus’ Facebook followers.
Shedlife Woodfired Pizza at The Crown Inn
Number of votes: 17
3 Dan y Rhiw Terrace, Newport NP11 4SP
With a resounding 17 votes on the Facebook poll, Shedlife in Caerphilly has won the crown for the best pizza as voted by our readers. So what makes this pizza better than the rest?
Along with the reasonable price, Google reviewers have said it’s a woodfired pizza with one customer rating it ‘A1’. Another said the smokey jerk sauce dip was “especially tasty”. The secret to their success? “Pizza ultra fresh, hot and delivered on time”.
Shedlife Woodfired Pizza in Abercarn also held the top spot for pizza in February 2022 – they certainly know their pizza.
Tin Can Kitchen
Number of votes: 13 votes
Chartist Way, Rogerstone, Newport NP10 9XJ
Tin Can Kitchen may not specialise in pizza but their aim was to satisfy customer cravings so they opened up Tin Can Pizza next door.
The secret to Tin Can’s success? A “72-hour bulk fermented sour dough, hand tossed” and topped with fresh local ingredients.
One happy customer said it is “delicious” and another boasted about the festive items which in their opinion, are “truly lovely and balanced”.
Re D’Oro – 13 votes
Number of votes: 13 votes
37 Chepstow Rd, Maindee, Newport NP19 8GE
A relatively new pizza parlour to open but one that has certainly made fans in a short space of time, Re D’Oro has been open since September 2023. However with 13 votes, Re D’Oro is a top contender for best pizza in Newport.
Google reviewers said it has a ‘great Italian pizza’, mentioned the ‘pleasant atmosphere’ and raved about the quality of ingredients.
While the shop is small, with only 20 seats available, the business has taken the Newport pizza scene by storm.
The Square Pizza Co.
Number of votes: 10 votes
Five sites in and around South Wales
This well-known pizza place has sites all around South Wales and has been in business since 2016.
Famed for having, you guessed it, square-shaped pizzas, some Google reviewers have called The Square Pizza Co. ‘the best pizza I’ve had in years’, ‘phenomenally good’ and said their garlic dip ‘is to die for’.
Farina Pizzeria and Pantry
Number of votes: 9 votes
1d Station Rd, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1NH
The last pizza place on the list (but certainly not the least) is Farina’s PIzzeria in Caerleon. Having only opened in December 2022, Farina’s has made a bold statement and attracted hundreds in a short space of time.
Google reviewers claim their dough and sauce are something to shout about, with one happy camper saying there’s no “floppy, doughy, undercooked bases here”. Farina’s cater for a large range of dietary restrictions too so it’s one to try.
While the next five were close, they missed out on the top 5 list but still worth a mention:
-
Porky’s Pizzeria – 8 votes
-
Box’d – 6 votes
-
Pizza Perfection – 4 votes
-
Vittorio’s – 4 votes
-
Pizza Dough – 4 votes
If your favourite pizza place didn’t make it into the top 5, let us know. It might steal the top spot next year.
