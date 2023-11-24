New services will start running between Newport and Ebbw Vale Town during the next timetable period, which runs from December 10, 2023, to June 1, 2024.

Some 50 new trains have joined the fleet with more than 100 set to be introduced on the mainline and Metro networks over the next two years.

With more trains available, a full hourly service between Cardiff and Cheltenham Spa will start next year.

Customers on all TfW services have been advised to check their journey times, which may differ.

Planning and performance director Colin Lea said: “We’re delighted to be introducing new services on key routes in both the north and south of our network in this timetable period.

“The Ebbw Vale project showed fantastic collaboration with our partners to almost double the number of services on the line, with the new link to Newport, and allows greater opportunities for leisure, learning and commuting.”