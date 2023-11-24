Following a hearing which concluded on Wednesday, November 22, the tribunal “determined Dr Hayat’s fitness to practise is currently impaired” and imposed an immediate order of suspension.

The suspension order will remain active for 28 days while Dr Hayat has a right to appeal the decision.

The tribunal heard that while completing an examination of a female patient in September 2015, Dr Hayat touched her inappropriately and made comments such as “Did that excite you, cos you were ever so very wet wet wet below”.

The panel heard how the patient had been vulnerable at the time, and that Dr Hayat had taken advantage of that to “engage in sexually motivated behaviour”, which had been described as “deplorable” by the GMC.

During the tribunal, the continued impact of the doctor’s actions on the patient were considered, and the submission that “he sought to blacken the name” of the patient.

Dr Hayat was allowed to continue as a locum GP for Aneurin Bevan Health Board after the incident, “subject to agreed restrictions” between the heath board and the General Medical Council (GMC) to protect the safety of his patients.

He was also allowed to remain in his post as a Labour councillor in 2015, which he kept until 2022.

Welsh Labour said they were never made aware of any allegations against Dr Hayat.

As part of his submission to the tribunal, Dr Hayat said the accusations had left him “shocked and devastated”.

He confirmed that he has since spoken to the health board’s Medical Director and reflected on his practice to see “what could have been done better” and how to ensure the issue doesn’t arise again.

They also heard that he had reviewed the chaperone policy, and undertaken further courses on consent, confidentiality, best practice in the use of chaperones, and safeguarding adults in primary care.

He claimed he “never meant to tarnish the name” of the patient involved, and has been practising at Brynmawr Surgery since October 1, 2021, where “no issues have been raised with his clinical practice”.

The panel deemed Dr Hayat’s behaviour to be an “abuse of a doctor’s special position of trust”. The decision to impose an immediate sanction to suspend him was seen as a matter of public interest in a bid “to protect patient safety, uphold and maintain professional standards and maintain public confidence” in the medical profession.

They found that the “deep digital examination” of the patient was “clinically unjustified”. It was felt that Dr Hayat’s remedial actions were “vague and in general terms” rather than as specific reactions to the incident.

The panel concluded that the behaviour “fell seriously below the standards expected of a doctor” and that there was a significant enough risk that it could be repeated in future.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “As Dr Hayat was a Locum GP contracted by the Health Board, we investigated his conduct in line with our governance arrangements as soon as we were made aware of allegations against him and took appropriate action.

“We subsequently liaised with the GMC, who looked into this case and allowed Dr Hayat to continue practicing, subject to agreed restrictions that ensured the safeguarding of his patients.

“The safeguarding of our patients is our highest priority, and we take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.”

Dr Hayat and Newport City Council have been contacted for comment.