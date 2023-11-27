The children and young people met with MS Lynne Neagle at Mount Pleasant Hall in Cwmbran as part of Carers Rights Day.

Carers attending college identified the issue of not receiving their Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) payment if their caring duties mean they cannot attend lectures.

During the meeting, which also had Torfaen council chief executive Stephen Vickers in attendance, the carers outlined the discussions and improvements they would like to see take place at the Senedd.

Executive member for health and social care Cllr David Daniels said: “It is impossible not to be immediately stopped in your tracks when you hear the challenges many young carers face and the impact it has on their wellbeing.

“It’s absolutely crucial that young carers’ voices are heard by the people with the means to make a real, tangible difference to their lives, so this opportunity to meet on Carers Rights Day was very much welcomed.”