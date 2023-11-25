We look at their cases.

Rebecca Dow

Simon Parsons

A “depraved” couple were jailed for a total of 40 years after they treated a young girl “like some kind of animated sex toy”.

Simon Parson, 44, and Rebecca Dow, 39, from Newport were convicted of a catalogue of appalling offences by a jury following a trial.

They drugged their victim to enable them to carry out their horrific abuse.

Their brave victim confronted the defendants and told them they had “destroyed” her as she delivered a moving impact statement at Cardiff Crown Court.

Parsons was jailed for 24 years and Dow for 16 years.

Keelan Reeder

A dangerous driver led police on an hour-long high speed chase before he was eventually stopped crashing into a pursuing car.

Keelan Reeder, 28, was banned from driving when he was spotted at the wheel of a Nissan Micra at Aberbargoed Leisure Centre.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a police helicopter joined the pursuit after the defendant sped off and headed towards the Blackwood area to escape.

Reeder, from Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was locked up for 16 months.

Ashley Stockwell

A drug dealer was jailed after police found “a large amount of cocaine” in his car at a rural pub.

Ashley Stockwell, 22, from Cwmbran was caught when the drugs were discovered hidden inside the vehicle at Castell-y-Bwch in the Henllys area of the town.

He was convicted by a jury following a trial of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Stockwell was sent to prison for five years.

Zac Kidley

A thug punched his on/off girlfriend in the jaw before he started strangling her.

Zac Kidley, 27, carried out the brutal attack on the woman at her home in the Llanbradach area of Caerphilly.

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant and the victim’s relationship had been frequently tempestuous.

Kidley from Caerphilly was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Joseph Durling

A bully punched his ex-girlfriend, dragged her by the hair and threatened to burn her house down when she finished with him.

Joseph Durling, 35, from Caerphilly smashed a door at her home with a baseball bat causing shattered glass to cut the woman's face.

He was jailed for 18 months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.