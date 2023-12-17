IT'S Christmas shopping season, so we thought we'd have a look through our archives to see some shops and shop keepers from the past.
Which one of these do you remember?
Celebrating 20 years in business at Four Seasons florist, Abergavenny, Keith and Carol White raise glasses outside their shop on the day of celebration in 2002
Newport mascot Tommy the Tiger tackles Newport star Jason Forster at the opening of the Newport club Shop in the Kingsway Centre in 2000
Chris Daniel, right, snips the ribbon to open the Impact shop in Broad Street, Blaenavon. Chris is the Torfaen Action Team project manager. The shop offers a friendly environment were people can also seek advice and help with job search and the preparation of CVs. The shop also features an extensive range of hand-made cards. The shop in Blaenavon is the 10th Impact shop in South Wales. Picture dated 2002
Artist Tony Lismore doing signwriting on a window of the children’s bookshop in Broad Street, Blaenavon. Picture from 2002
Ryder Cup debutant Phil Price at the reopening of the golf shop at the Celtic Manor Resort in September 2002
Pictured in 2003, newsagent Janet Williams who is set to retire reads the Argus on her last day in the shop in Crumlin after 30 years
Gino Alonzi retired from his barber shop in Station Road, Caerleon, in November 2002
Back in 2003 Lionel and Glenus Gwilim, of Daisy Chair Florists, Tredegar, won the Best Shop Display in the Wales in Bloom competition
Roger and Ruth Brown in 2008 in their famous shop Browns chatting to a customer. The building where Brown’s was housed has been used in the popular Netflix series Sex Education
George Spencer in his general electrical shop in Commercial Street, Blaenavon. Picture dated 2011
