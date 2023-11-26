The new facilities are part of a collaboration between Torfaen Leisure Trust, which runs the facility, and gym and fitness equipment manufacturer Technogym.

This fresh investment forms the first part of a plan to significantly enhance Torfaen Leisure Trust’s facilities and services, as the trust continues to recover from the dual impacts of Covid-19 and high energy costs.

All equipment at the Cwmbran Stadium will be replaced with the latest Technogym equipment.

The new gym at the Cwmbran Stadium (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust / TechnoGym)

The new Excite line allows users to tailor their own sessions, complete with a virtual trainer.

The new equipment includes power racks, belt squats, TEAMBEATS, excite line, selection line, pure strength, skill line and 30 group cycle bikes with an immersive technology experience.

The new cycle studio at Pontypool Active Living Centre (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust)

The new equipment will match that used at every Olympic and Paralympic Games since 2000.

Torfaen Leisure Trust chief executive Ben Jeffreys said: “The feedback received clearly signalled the need to replace our ageing equipment and this announcement demonstrates our commitment to absorbing that feedback and taking action to provide the best possible experience to our members.

“We recognise there are many other aspects of our facilities which require investment, including new gym equipment for Pontypool Active Living Centre, but it is essential we manage our finite resources responsibly and that we make future investments as they become affordable.

“We are determined to make this ambition a reality at the earliest possible opportunity and our drive to maximise Torfaen Leisure Trust’s future potential is at the heart of everything we do as a team.”

Sales Director at Field Clubs UK and TechnoGym, Greg Haynes added: “Technogym are very proud to extend the partnership with Torfaen Leisure Trust. We believe the investment made by the Trust will provide every opportunity for local communities to lead healthier lives and improve the wellbeing of all.

“We have been working extensively with the Trust ensuring we can provide the best facilities for all health and fitness goals.”

The new equipment will be installed this December.