Michele Williams Esoterics has been recognised as a top 10 UK business, loved by locals as part of Nextdoor’s Neighbourhood Faves Awards.

Michele Williams Esoterics – a health consultant in Ynysddu – came top of the ‘pamper spot’ category.

Ms Williams said: “I am so pleased to receive this award, having only started the business in March it’s brilliant to see my work in the community being recognised.”

Her philosophy is to help people on both a physical and emotional level and she has a motto of “empowering others to be themselves”.

After using Nextdoor to promote her business, Ms Williams saw an increase in clients.

As a winner, Michele Williams Esoterics will now:

Be featured on Nextdoor’s Discover Map;

Have access to digital tools including a new Fave trophy badge for their business;

Receive up to a year of free advertising on Nextdoor to help further promote their local business.

Managing director of Nextdoor UK, Laura Roche, added: “Local businesses are the heart of our local communities and I’m thrilled that Nextdoor has been able to play a huge help in giving Michelle the recognition she deserves."

