Ben Barrie Johnson, 28, from Blackwood admitted fraud after making a false claim between September 4, 2021 and April 22, 2022.

The defendant, of Highland Crescent, Pontllanfraith was ordered to pay £635 following his guilty to the charge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £500 and must pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

Johnson can pay the total off at the rate of £100 a month.