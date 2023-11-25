Roxanne Edwards, 26, from Newport is alleged to have committed animal welfare offences against an XL bully type dog called Zya and a pitbull terrier type dog known as Zeus.

The defendant, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg is also charged with an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 on June 22.

Her case was adjourned at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing to take place on December 14.

Edwards is being prosecuted by the RSPCA.