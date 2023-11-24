The project started at the end of October with an original expectation to be completed within four weeks.

Today, Friday, November 24, Wales & West Utilities have reported that further work is required, and Monmouthshire County Council has agreed the continuation of traffic management.

Five-way traffic lights are situated on Newport Road West, Station Road, Caldicot Bypass, Woodstock Way and Newport Road North, and will be automatically controlled.

Works manager Adam Evans has apologised for the delays.

He said: “We’re sorry that this emergency work is taking longer than anticipated and want to assure the community using the roads that we have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and quickly as possible.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure our gas network is fit for the future.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the Caldicot area.

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”