Porsche announced plans to open a new dealership and a show at Celtic Springs Business Park, off Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew last year.

And now Newport City Council has granted planning permission to build the dealership near Duffryn.

The car dealership has now confirmed that it will open its new showroom next year, creating 80 full-time positions and 20 part-time positions.

Swindon-based Dick Lovett has a number of car dealerships across the South West of England selling brands such as Ferrari, BMW, Jaguar, and Aston Martin.

In a statement posted to social media this week, Porsche announced it will be moving their new dealership to Newport next year.

It read: “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of our brand-new Porsche dealership in Newport.

“It's set to open its doors in spring 2024, bidding a fond farewell to our Cardiff location. We are confident that the Newport centre will become a welcoming and vibrant hub for Porsche enthusiasts.

“We look forward to sharing this journey with you, in the coming months, we will keep you updated with more details about our move and the services we will offer at the new centre.”

The new centre will be built on a 3.2-hectare patch of land and will have a two-storey showroom and service centre.

It will have a customer café, a showroom for new cars with space for 15 vehicles, and a second, two-storey showroom for used cars, with space for 40 vehicles. It will also have a bookable meeting room/working pods and VR lounges.

It will also have 21 bay workshops as well as a service drop-off tunnel, MOT centre and Smart Repair Centre and a staff, visitor, and storage parking for around 308 vehicles in total.