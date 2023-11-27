Sharkbite Burgers in Cwmbran – which also has a Newport venue – is working with Blaine Groves (a worker from LMB Construction) to give away 50 Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day.

Mark ‘Sharkey’ Williams, who runs the business with his partner Natasha Spencer-George, said: “Christmas is for giving and that is exactly what we will be doing.

“Blaine Groves, who is well known for his outstanding takeaway roast dinners, will be using our Cwmbran restaurant to cook up and plate up 50 dinners and give them away for free on December 25.”

The announcement on social media inspired others to get into the giving spirit - Caking Sisters in Pontypool will be gifting 50 brownies to go with the meals, while Darren Spencer has donated £100 in cash which will be used to make more dinners or to buy small gifts for everyone who receives a roast dinner.

“It was never our intention to receive donations from others - it was all about giving back,” added Mr Williams.

“But if you want to get involved then feel free to message us.”

The owners of Sharkbite Burgers have asked people to nominate those who may need a free Christmas meal this year – promising to keep the suggestions completely anonymous.

“Do you know anyone who is really struggling and will need this gift on Christmas Day?” asked Mr Williams.

“Low-income families who deserve a treat? Or someone whose just had a really tough or mentally challenging year and could use a little kindness on Christmas Day?

“Please get in touch – we will be keeping this completely anonymous.”

So far they’ve received at least 40 nominations with some “truly heartbreaking stories” with people able to nominate by message Sharkbite Burgers on Instagram or Facebook or by e-mailing sharkbiteburgers21@gmail.com

Mr Williams and Ms Spencer-George will contact those selected for the free Christmas meals by December 10.