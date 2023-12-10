On October 31 - the very same date of her son’s 16th birthday - Ms Sexton officially launched Coffee Mill Catering, and exclusively shares this proud moment with the Argus' sister publication Voice.

Ms Sexton has been successfully running her coffee shop for the past seven years on Commercial Street in Risca, offering a splendid range of delicious homemade cakes and sumptuous things to eat, but it was last Christmas that sparked the idea of her new business venture.

Ms Sexton told Voice: “Last December, one of my many regulars was ordering their usual festive afternoon tea (which they have done so for the past few years, without fail I might add), when they asked the question – can you cater for around 30 people instead of our usual four?

“We’ve made celebration cakes here at the Coffee Mill for many years, but never once have we catered for large scale, cold buffets to coincide with the occasion. It seems like an obvious progression for the business now, but at the time we didn’t have the means to do it.

“After almost a year of planning, finding the right suppliers of high-quality local produce, and acquiring a nearby premises with a big enough kitchen to produce larger quantities of food, we finally opened our doors on November 1st on Risca High Street.

“This new venue has a casual lobby area, when customers can sit down, relax with a freshly made brew and take about their catering needs. They will be able to choose from a wide variety of options such as buffets for all occasions, celebratory cakes, grazing platters, picnic boxes, kids party boxes, as well as an extensive range of themed afternoon teas.

“We will also be offering extra special, tailor made, wedding day breakfast boxes for both the bride and groom, so that their entire bridal party and groomsmen can graze on a wide variety of freshly prepared things to eat whilst they get ready.

“A huge request from our many regulars at the Coffee Mill, is that we will also be offering our incredibly popular homemade custard slices as a traybake slab, which can be cut by us to any size or left to you to do with as you wish.

“We can’t stress enough, that wherever possible, everything will be homemade by us, ensuring the very highest standard and quality for our customers.

“For the festive season, we will have an extra special Christmas themed menu available both for our cold buffets and our afternoon teas, which are now available to view on our social media pages.

“We’ve got some amazing festive treats to try in the coffee shop too, such as our slow-roasted beef brisket, warmed in rich beef stock with caramelised onions served in either a warm baguette or Yorkshire pudding wrap – it’ll definitely warm the cockles and get you in the mood for Christmas this winter!”

The Coffee Mill is based at 61 St Mary Street, Risca. For more information visit thecoffeemillrisca on Facebook.