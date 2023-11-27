A MAN is to stand trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend after a car crashed into a tree on a mountain road.
Liam Skym, 27, is accused of trying to kill her following an incident in Caerphilly at around 9.50am last month on Wednesday, October 25.
Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of April 2, 2024, with a time estimate of four days.
There is a pre-trial review hearing due to take place on January 15, 2024.
Skym, of no fixed abode, Energlyn, Caerphilly was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
