Keiran Rocke, 15, was last seen at around 10.40pm on Thursday, November 23, in Tredegar town centre and police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair with a fringe.

When he was last seen, Keiran was wearing black joggers with a thick white line across each calf, a black jacket with thick white stripe, and black trainers.

Anyone with any information on Keiran's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300398512.

Keiran is also urged to get in touch with police to confirm that he is safe and well.