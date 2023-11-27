Megan Breen, 21, from Newport is alleged to have committed an offence of misconduct in a public office at HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed with a serving prisoner.

She has also been charged with an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 by accessing unauthorised information.

The alleged offences span February 28, 2022 and May 1, 2022, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Road rage driver crashes into family’s car after ‘completely losing it’

Breen, of Feering Street, is due to appear before the crown court on December 21.

She was granted unconditional bail.