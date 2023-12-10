WALES Millennium Centre has announced that Disney’s critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical, Aladdin, will be taking flight to South Wales this Christmas.

Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre will be hosting the extraordinary theatrical event on the second stop of its highly anticipated, inaugural UK and Ireland tour.

Already seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, the spectacle is filled with unforgettable magic, comedy, breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes and smash-hit songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony, Olivier, Grammy and eight-time Academy award-winner Alan Menken, including A Whole New World, Arabian Nights, These Palace Walls, Friend Like Me and A Million Miles Away.

Everyone will be enchanted by the timeless story of Disney’s Aladdin, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

The exciting tale of a penniless scoundrel, the courageous and determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future, alongside much loved Iago and the fearsome Jafar, will transport audiences on a wondrous journey of self belief and friendship.

“No matter who the audience is, they are having a great time believing in a guy who didn’t believe in himself,” says Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film, the stage musical harnesses its iconic, much-loved elements and brings them to life in a unique and dazzling, immersive live-action show.

“It’s full of so much comedy and so much joy. And it truly is magical. It takes you on this journey through all these different worlds and all these crazy characters but at the end, reminds you, that the magic is inside of you,” explains six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, writer of Aladdin’s book and lyrics.

The UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin will star Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin. A recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Gavin will be making his professional debut in the title role.

“I remember when I first watched Disney’s animated feature of Aladdin as a child,” says Yeukayi Ushe (Genie), “singing along to those timeless songs and watching in awe at the comedic stylings of Robin Williams.

"Now I get to take that brilliant, bold, and beloved Genie envisaged by such brilliant creators and bring him to life in this spectacular, all singing, all dancing live stage version, going on UK tour for the first time.”

Gavin Adams (Aladdin) continues: “I am delighted to be making my theatrical debut in such an iconic role, a real diamond in the rough whose aspirations and heart make him a true loveable hero. Come and join us on this magic carpet ride! We can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets are now on sale for performances of Disney’s Aladdin at Wales Millennium Centre from December 7, 2023 until January 14, 2024.

Purchase tickets here: wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/disneys-aladdin

December 7, 2023 to January 14, 2024

Donald Gordon Theatre

Age guidance: Aladdin is recommended for ages six and up. Children under three-years-old (including babies in arms) are not permitted into the theatre. Under-16s must be accompanied by and sit with an adult aged 18 or over.

Warnings: May contain loud sound effects, strobe lighting, Co2 being used on stage, a glitter burst, haze and confetti cannons.

Start time: Wed to Sat 7.30pm; Thurs and Sat 2.30pm, Sunday 1pm and 6pm.

No 6pm performances on December 24, 31, and January 14.

Running time: approximately two hours thirty minutes (including an interval).