This unique and unforgettable event is designed for youngsters who are ready to embrace their inner elf and embark on a journey of festive wonder.

Upon arrival, you will be greeted by cheerful elves who will guide you through a series of hands-on workshops, immersing you in the world of Santa’s workshop.

Learn the essential skills required to be a top-notch elf, from toy-making to gift-wrapping and everything in between.

Under the guidance of experienced elves, you will master these skills with ease and discover the joy that comes with creating festive magic.

One of the highlights of the Elf Academy is the opportunity to perfect the art of reindeer food-making.

Learn the secret recipe that has been passed down through generations of elves and mix up your own batch of magical reindeer treats.

You will leave with a newfound appreciation for the hard work that goes into ensuring Santa’s reindeer are well-fed on their Christmas Eve journey.

But the fun doesn’t stop there!

The most memorable part of the Elf Academy is the meet and greet with none other than Santa Claus himself.

Step into Santa’s grotto and share your Christmas wishes with the man himself.

Don’t forget to pose for photos that will capture the true spirit of the holiday season.

And as a special token of your time at the Elf Academy, every trainee will receive their very own elf hat to take home and, upon graduation, a special gift from Santa.

Make sure to mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for this extraordinary event filled with laughter, cheer, and enchantment.

The Elf Academy is the perfect way to celebrate the magic of Christmas and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a fully-fledged elf and meet Santa Claus himself.

Elf Academy runs every weekend from December 2 to 17, and costs £3 per child.

All proceeds will be donated to St David’s Hospice.

Pre-book your ticket through: www.friarswalknewport.co.uk