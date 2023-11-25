But over the years, there are some much-loved breeds that have unfortunately declined, meaning they could soon disappear from our homes and neighbourhoods.

At present, there are 32 native dog breeds in the UK and Ireland that have been identified as “vulnerable”, according to figures released by The Kennel Club.

There are also another seven which have been put on the “at watch” list by the UK’s largest organisation for dog health, welfare and training in the UK.

The Kennel Club website says: “Many native British and Irish breeds are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people don’t know they exist, or because they aren’t considered fashionable.

“The top ten breeds in the UK (including the Labrador, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) account for more than 60% of annual puppy registrations for all breeds.”

It adds: “Some breeds have such low numbers that they are completely unrecognisable to the British public, which is a concern because it means that breeds that might be the perfect fit for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favour of other breeds that might not be, simply because they are not as well known.”

Here are the 32 dog breeds on the ‘vulnerable’ list at risk of extinction

Irish Wolfhounds are classed as a 'vulnerable' native dog breed in the UK and Ireland (Image: Getty)

These are the native UK and Ireland dog breeds with fewer than 300 registrations a year, according to The Kennel Club:

Bearded Collie

Bloodhound

Bull Terrier (Miniature)

Collie (Smooth)

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Deerhound

English Setter

English Toy Terrier (Black & Tan)

Fox Terrier (Smooth)

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Gordon Setter

Harrier

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Wolfhound

King Charles Spaniel

Kerry Blue Terrie

Lakeland Terrier

Lancashire Heeler

Manchester Terrier

Mastiff

Norwich Terrier

Otterhound

Retriever (Curly Coated)

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Spaniel (Clumber)

Spaniel (Field)

Spaniel (Irish Water)

Spaniel (Sussex)

Spaniel (Welsh Springer)

Welsh Corgi (Cardigan)

See the 7 dog breeds featured on the ‘at watch’ list

Here are the native UK and Ireland dog breeds with between 300 and 450 registrations a year, according to The Kennel Club:

Bedlington Terrier

Bullmastiff

Irish Terrier

Norfolk Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Old English Sheepdog

Welsh Terrier

Visit The Kennel Club website to find out what you can do to “give these dogs a chance.”