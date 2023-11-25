Charlie’s 1922, on Malpas Road in Newport, is a fish and chip shop which replaced CJ's Fish Bar - it has new ownership and branding, and honours a late veteran (and grandfather) from the city.

You can read more on that here.

Since opening as Charlie's 1922 the venue has scored an overall rating of 5.0 on Facebook and 4.9 on Google (accurate at the time of this article's publication) - never one to turn down food, our lifestyle reporter decided to give the chippy a go.

Leah Powell reviews…

Charlie's 1922 now offers delivery with orders available over the phone or, after 5pm, through their website. I ordered at around 5.20pm on a Friday, opting for the earliest available time slot (6.15pm).

Eating with a friend, we ordered:

1x cod: £6.75;

1x large battered sausage: £2.10;

2x large chips: £3.75 each, so together £7.50.

The order came to £16.35 in total - with the option to pay card online (or via phone if calling) or cash on delivery.

I was pleasantly surprised as there was no fee for delivering to my "delivery zone" (while I understand why many places implement them it can be off-putting seeing the additional fees added to your bill) and our food arrived a few minutes after the scheduled time of 6.15pm.

The large chips lived up to their names - the portions were absolutely massive and far more than we needed; Charlie's 1922 offers small chips for a pound less at £2.75.

The mountain of chips was a challenge to conquer, but they were hot, tasty, and very filling. They had the thick cut that chippy fans know and love and filled our bellies for more than half an hour.

What stood out when unwrapping the feast was how clean it looked - it didn't look excessively greasy or like the cooking oil needed refreshing.

The batter on the mains (the cod and battered sausage) was thick and golden - sometimes batter can be a little dry or lacking but this hit the spot.

The cod was "banging" and tasted fresh - the £6.75 price tag seemed fair considering the size and taste of this classic choice. Staff did a "decent job" of deboning the cod and we ate every morsel (much to the disappointment of my greedy cats).

The battered sausage was also tasty - in my experience sometimes they can be a little dry and, although I think a little more crispiness may have made it more to my personal taste, this was succulent and hit the spot

Her summary:

Although I hadn’t tried the business previously (when it operated as CJ’s Fish Bar) this experience did not disappoint - the portion sizes were huge and the food was of a great standard, offering what you expect from a good chippy.

The website was easy to navigate and my order arrived promptly (avoiding my nervous pacing wondering if the driver was lost). Not having to fork out extra money for delivery was another bonus and the price, I thought, was reasonable.

You can check out the menu or order food for collection (or delivery when available) online at charlies1922.co.uk