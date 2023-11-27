Emma Lewis, who lives on Exeter Road, Maindee, has been sharing the word about her missing French bulldog, Pearl, along with CCTV footage that appears to show “five lads” carrying their beloved pet away from the house.

“Five men broke into mine and my sons’ home,” she said. “My one son was on holiday and the other one was out. Our two dogs were home.”

The heartbroken mother says camera footage taken around 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 22, shows the intruders leaving with Pearl as well as a money box that belongs to her son.

The family have asked that people call or text 07852 378365 with any information.

Pearl is a fluffy French bulldog, microchipped and just 18 months old. The family have described her as “lilac and tan” coloured with a beige belly.

Posting on Facebook in the early hours of Friday, November 24, Ms Lewis said: “For everyone that is sharing my posts, sending me information about the boys that stole her, thank you.

“For the CCTV footage provided, thank you! For the kindest of messages and flowers given to me! My heart is broken!”