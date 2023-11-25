Looking for somewhere upbeat and vibrant to take your friends, family, or partner this weekend? Or just need an escape from the November blues?

Well look no further; here are some of the top music spots that you cannot miss this weekend!

The South Wales Country Music Festival 2023

Returning for its annual one-day celebration, this festival celebrates the best of country and Americana music, with a plethora of spectacular artists from both the UK and the US.

The amazing line up includes Ashley Campbell, Kyle Elliot, and Robyn Red, and more.

The festival takes place today, Saturday, November 25, at The Neon in Newport.

Alongside a great range of performances, the festival will feature food, drink and merchandise stalls; a unique rodeo bull competition with the opportunity to win prizes; and a welcome crowd of fellow country music enthusiasts.

Live music at Le Pub

Le Public Space, or Le Pub, is a live music and arts venue that is also well-known for its delicious and wide range of vegan and vegetarian catering.

This evening the venue will be hosting Basic State, a Cardiff-based alternative rock band.

Describing their inspiration as being the likes of Nirvana and Fontaines DC, they have had backing from BBC Radio 6 and numerous headline shows with their newest single, To Feel Alive.

Head over to Le Pub’s website for more information.

The Patriot – The Home of Rock

If you’re looking for an edgier, more heavy rock vibe, then The Patriot in Crumlin The Home of Rock is the place to be this weekend.

Putting on live shows since 2001, they are another stunning venue with a high-energy, fantastic atmosphere, and perfect for those with a slightly more alternative music taste.

Tonight, Saturday, the venue will see KISS tribute Hotter than Hell, with Twisted System opening for them.

If you’re a fan of this classic 70s band, then this act – named Europe’s number one KISS tribute – will be sure to excite.

Honey Valley Duo

Situated by the River Usk, The Pod in Newport is an exquisite cocktail bar who will be hosting Honey Valley Duo – two local women sure to bring a feel-good vibe.

Performing this evening with classic and upbeat covers, this free gig is the perfect compliment to a well-deserved evening meal or a few drinks with friends.

With such a range of live music this weekend in Newport, be sure to check out some of the events, treat yourself during these cold winter months, and support some up-and-coming local artists!