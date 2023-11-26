A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis near a family park and rugby club in Caldicot.
Indrit Spata, 23, was arrested on Longfellow Road near the park and the home of Caldicot RFC.
He has been with producing cannabis between January 1 and November 22.
Spata, of Longfellow Road, was remanded in custody.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on December 21.
