Indrit Spata, 23, was arrested on Longfellow Road near the park and the home of Caldicot RFC.

He has been with producing cannabis between January 1 and November 22.

Spata, of Longfellow Road, was remanded in custody.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on December 21.