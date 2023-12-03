SpringHub is based in the Springboard Innovation Centre in Llantarnam Industrial Estate.

It offers benefits like free coffee, fast wifi, printing, free parking, and bookable meeting rooms.

Costs start at £12.50 for the use of a desk for one day with discounts for multiple bookings.

There are no contracts so people who are fed up with working from home, for example, can get out of the house and work in a professional office space with no contract.

Cllr Jo Gauden, Torfaen Council's executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "Springhub gives a variety of opportunities for people to work from a base other than their home, be it someone starting a business, a sole trader, or someone working for a business where home working is the only option."

Miles Cook, from SpringHub, said: "My aspiration is it grows into a networking community for entrepreneurs, and also for the 'working from homes' who fancy the occasional change of scenery and company other than the house pets!

"I've worked in lots of co-working spaces over the years, and this is a combination of all the things I ever wanted. I'm massively grateful for the support of Springboard and Torfaen Council. In partnership we've put together such a fantastic place to work, I still love coming to work here!"

For more information visit https://springhub.uk/