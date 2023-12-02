Croesyceiliog Male Voice Choir teamed up with West Country performer Micky John Bull to record a song in time for the festive season.

Hallelujah Christmas Time was written by Paul Hobbs who has described it as “an inspirational Christmas hymn or anthem".

A spokesperson for the choir said: "The 30-man Croesyceiliog Male Voice Choir have been performing concerts at home and abroad for over 50 years inspired by their love of singing.

"They have produced a wonderful sound guided by their musical director Amy Reynolds and are very pleased to join Micky on this uplifting Christmas hymn.

"The choir’s president is legendary Welsh rugby great and current WRU president Gerald Davies.

"Veteran club act Micky is highly regarded for his hardworking and versatile show. He performs regularly around the UK presenting his mixture of comedy and vocals and has supported many big names at some of the biggest clubs and theatres."

The song was recorded at Pinewood Audio in Pontypool and was released on Friday, November 24. The track is available on several online streaming sites including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and SoundCloud.

It is also available at https://orcd.co/mickyjohnbullandchoirhallelujahchristmastime