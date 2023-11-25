A SUSPECTED drink driver has been stopped by police when they spotted him coming towards them with his bumper scraping along the floor after being in a crash.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man in Caldicot.
“The driver drove through a red light and had clearly been involved in a RTC,” Gwent Police wrote on Twitter today.
“33y/o male arrested for drink driving and charged.”
