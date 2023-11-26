Gwent Police carried out a warrant in Hadley Gardens, Rogerstone, this morning, Sunday, November 26.

Officers seized several items, including clothes, a mobile phone, and jewellery from the address, and arrested one man – an 18-year-old from the Newport area – on suspicion of supplying a controlled class B drug.

The man remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

A statement issued on social media this morning, just after 9am, thanked communities for “the part they play in keeping Gwent safe”.

It read: “You might have noticed an increased police presence in the area today as our officers have carried out a warrant.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we wanted to thank our communities for the part they play in helping us keep Gwent safe.

“Warrants like today’s are often strengthened by information we gather from the public.

“If you have any information or concerns about criminal offences, you can call 101, send us a message on Facebook or Twitter [X], or report it via our website.

“You can also report your concerns to Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“We’re committed to targeting criminals and bringing them to justice, and will continue to act on any information you provide. We hope that today’s warrant reassures you of this.”