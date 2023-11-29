The hardworking team on High Street call themselves the “hub of Caerleon” – and it is clear to see why.

“I am a tourist guide, a coffee shop recommender, a giver of dog treats, a friendly and sympathetic ear, a seamstress, a caller of taxis and even a fashion adviser,” said shop manager Emma Hacker.

Wendy Gould said her volunteer job had “filled her life with friendship, fun, and a sense of purpose” as well as kindness when she has needed support.

“Emma has managed our shop for the past five years. When she came, she was young, shy and not very experienced but she has developed into an excellent, innovative and committed manager who works extremely hard,” she said.

“Emma is also kind, and a confidant to some people.”

St David’s Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said the shop had “such a strong sense of community – from all the volunteers that help the shop to run, to the local customers who always pop in”.

“We have a network of 38 charity shops across the areas where we provide services to patients and families. Each shop is so important to raise much-needed income for the charity,” she said.

This September, the charity’s Hospice at Home Team won the Healthcare Team of the Year award at South Wales Health and Care Awards.

Good cause

The history of St David’s Hospice Care – now the largest provider of its kind in the UK – can be traced back to humble beginnings.

In 1979, Heulwen Egerton, a nurse tutor at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, set up the Gwent Hospice Project Group for those who were concerned at the lack of palliative care.

St David’s Hospice Care looks after more than 3,400 patients and families every year at a cost of £9 million, a wildly different scale from the six patients they looked after in their first year.

The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards take place on Thursday, December 7, at Rodney Parade.