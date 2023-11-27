- Severe delays of 36 minutes and increasing on M4 Eastbound between J29 A48(M) and J23A A4810 (Magor Services).
- Police attended a collision on the M4 eastbound between J33 (Cardiff West) and J32 (Coryton) this morning, closing the road in the eastbound direction.
- Just before 7:30am, Traffic Wales reported a vehicle fire on the M4 westbound between J39 (Groes) and J40 (Taibach), which the fire service attended.
