M4 gridlock as emergency services face two incidents

Traffic Wales
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • Severe delays of 36 minutes and increasing on M4 Eastbound between J29 A48(M) and J23A A4810 (Magor Services).
  • Police attended a collision on the M4 eastbound between J33 (Cardiff West) and J32 (Coryton) this morning, closing the road in the eastbound direction.
  • Just before 7:30am, Traffic Wales reported a vehicle fire on the M4 westbound between J39 (Groes) and J40 (Taibach), which the fire service attended.

