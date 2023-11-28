NINA KEMP-JONES, 49, of Lion Street, Abergavenny was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Howard Hill by careless/inconsiderate driving in Hardwick on July 21, 2022.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

AALIYAH TRAPNELL, 21, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JONES, 42, of Chelston Place, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pont Y Felin Avenue, Pontypool on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMILY O'SULLIVAN, 26, of Bowsher Court, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Fair View on August 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN PIKE, 87, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Brecon Road, Abergavenny on July 26.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEVEN TOVEY, 49, of Maesglas, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was fined £583 after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on September 5.

He must pay £85 costs.

OSMAN AKSOY, 30, of Glebe Street, Newport must pay £557.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL JONES, 28, of Glyn Llwyfen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle with an insecure load in a manner that was such that its use involved a danger of injury on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24a on April 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CATHERINE HELEN JONES, 60, Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road, Abersychan on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEANNE JONES, 38, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must pay £161 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A467 in Abertillery on May 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAUREN SARAH WILLIAMS, 31, of Herberts Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on New Road on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE LLOYD, 56, of Scwrfa Road, Scwrfa, Tredegar was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to window on March 9.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.